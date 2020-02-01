Clouds and rain clear out for Sunday with severe weather looming for late next week

Overcast skies and light showers will continue to move out overnight leaving for a beautiful second half of the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer and quite pleasant than what we saw from Saturday.

For Monday, we keep the dry weather in the forecast with temperatures in the 70s, but this is a precursor to an active week across the southeast starting Tuesday.

Showers move back into the valley by Tuesday evening ahead of a very strong storm system which will likely bring another chance for strong to severe storms Wednesday and Thursday. A rough time line appears to be late Wednesday into the overnight and then exiting Thursday morning. The system is too far out for any specifics, but all modes of severe weather likely at this time. As we get closer, details will be fine tuned, but stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.

Temperatures will be above average leading up to the severe weather chance. After the system moves out, temperatures will be just a tad below average.