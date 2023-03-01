Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tuesday was nice with sunshine and warm temperatures, but the clouds, wind and showers are back in the forecast.

Look for more clouds with occasional peeks of sun, a few isolated showers will also be possible but not a washout. Despite the clouds, temperatures will reach the low 80s for the afternoon and evening.

More showers will be possible on Thursday with the heaviest to our north, stronger storms will be well to our west in the ArkLaMiss region.

We are Weather Aware starting Friday morning as a strong low-pressure system moves through the southeast. This system will have the potential to bring severe weather Friday morning and into Friday afternoon. Our primary threats include damaging winds and a spin up tornado along the squall line. The timing of this system is still being fine tuned as this system is still several days out, so stay up to date with the First Alert Weather Team.