COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Pesky clouds will break late this evening and overnight with mostly clear skies as readings dip into the upper 50s. Rest of the week is shaping up quite nicely with mostly sunny skies and temperatures tipping back into the 80s, but below average.

Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, we should stay fairly dry as we watch an Atlantic low pressure system off the Georgia and Carolina coasts.

National Hurricane Center is watching it, but development is very low at the current time. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible across coastal regions with some showers escaping into east Georgia.

Next week we see a return of warmer than average temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity levels rise along with that afternoon thunderstorm chance.