Clouds building back in by the afternoon

Once again plenty of sun in the forecast for this afternoon with a few more clouds possible by this evening, but temperatures will warm into the low 70s across a good chunk of the region. Mild tonight as we transition to a more spring-like and active pattern for the rest of the upcoming week.

Tuesday a few light showers arrive by the afternoon and evening with heavier showers by Wednesday and Thursday.

We are Weather Aware for Wednesday and Thursday for the threat of a few strong to severe storms along a squall line. We are several days away from this event and we continue to monitor model developments. Timing still appears to be more late Wednesday into early Thursday morning with all modes of severe weather likely.