Clouds clear by afternoon then trending more seasonable and sunny

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Pesky upper level low still plaguing us with low clouds and a few showers this evening. We remain cloudy as we head overnight, but by day break clouds will slowly erode away as we transition to mostly sunny skies by Sunday afternoon.

For the start of the week we remain mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures as we track a dry frontal boundary that moves through the area on Tuesday. This frontal system will have no impact on our seasonable temperatures as we stay dry and sunny.

Some uncertainty in the forecast heading into the latter portion of the forecast. Rainfall chances increase on Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure will skirt the southeast as it rides along the aforementioned frontal boundary earlier this week. This system will bring a few showers and also cooler air heading into next week.