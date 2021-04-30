 

Clouds clear for Saturday, but are back with rain for Sunday

7 Day Forecast

One boundary through the region with another boundary on the way for Saturday which will help clear the clouds by Saturday afternoon. The brief lull in cloud cover is short lived as a warm front lifts through the area Sunday bringing along instability and humidity for showers and thunderstorms for Sunday evening. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds.

For the start of the week, an upper level disturbance will help more showers and thunderstorms form for Monday and Tuesday while keeping us above average and unsettled. Afternoon highs will be able to climb back into the mid 80s and few areas will see upper 80s until another cold front brings a quick shot of cooler air by the end of next week.

Friday

78° / 58°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 58°

Saturday

83° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 83° 60°

Sunday

85° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 67°

Monday

82° / 71°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 82° 71°

Tuesday

86° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 86° 70°

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 77° 63°

Thursday

79° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
65°

64°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
62°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

