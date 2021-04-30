Clouds clear for Saturday, but are back with rain for Sunday

One boundary through the region with another boundary on the way for Saturday which will help clear the clouds by Saturday afternoon. The brief lull in cloud cover is short lived as a warm front lifts through the area Sunday bringing along instability and humidity for showers and thunderstorms for Sunday evening. A few of these storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds.

For the start of the week, an upper level disturbance will help more showers and thunderstorms form for Monday and Tuesday while keeping us above average and unsettled. Afternoon highs will be able to climb back into the mid 80s and few areas will see upper 80s until another cold front brings a quick shot of cooler air by the end of next week.