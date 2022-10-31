COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —. Clouds will continue to decrease through into the second half of the day, temperatures will be dependent on how soon clouds can decrease; most will top out in the low to middle 70s.

Trick or Treat:

No rain in the forecast with some sun, temperatures will be rather cool especially as the sun begins to set.

Rest of the week:

A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday through Wednesday with high temperatures warming up to the middle 70s. More sun and warmer by the end of the week into the weekend, expect high temperatures to reach near 80 degrees.

Don’t forget:

We fall back this weekend (2 AM Sunday), we’ll gain an hour of sleep but we’ll also have earlier sunsets.