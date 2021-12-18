Clouds hang around ahead of our next system which arrives Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and thunderstorms have moved out of the area, but we will see a few lingering light showers by sunrise Sunday. Expect some gradual clearing; however, mostly cloudy skies will stick around as clouds build back into the region by Sunday night into Monday ahead or our next system where we are tracking a gulf low that will bring more showers back to the valley.

Gulf low moves across the northern gulf coast bringing showers and overcast skies for your Tuesday. Temperatures for the first day of winter will be on the chilly side with highs only getting into the mid 50s as the low traverses the Florida panhandle.

Once this area of low pressure moves east we start to clear with the return of mostly sunny skies. For the remainder of the week we see the return of more seasonable temperatures as high pressure keeps us dry through Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day looks to be on the warmer side this year with temperatures in the mid 50s by morning and afternoon high in the low 70s.