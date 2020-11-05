Clouds increase today while temperatures remain seasonable

You’ll notice clouds increasing throughout the the afternoon as a trough moves through the upper air pattern from the west, but temperatures will stay relatively pleasant although moisture will start to increase. As high pressure retreats northward, a few showers will be possible along coastal Georgia as more moisture floods back into the region; however, for us just a few light showers will possible over the weekend.

What we need to watch heading into next week is Tropical Depression Eta. Eta returns back to the Caribbean Sea and expected to regain tropical storm status as it moves towards Cuba, Bahamas and south Florida. There remains a lot of uncertainty early to mid-week as Eta could end up in the Gulf of Mexico helping increase our rain chances along with an approaching cold front.