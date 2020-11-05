Clouds increase today while temperatures remain seasonable

You’ll notice clouds increasing throughout the the afternoon as a trough moves through the upper air pattern from the west, but temperatures will stay relatively pleasant although moisture will start to increase. As high pressure retreats northward, a few showers will be possible along coastal Georgia as more moisture floods back into the region; however, for us just a few light showers will possible over the weekend.

What we need to watch heading into next week is Tropical Depression Eta. Eta returns back to the Caribbean Sea and expected to regain tropical storm status as it moves towards Cuba, Bahamas and south Florida. There remains a lot of uncertainty early to mid-week as Eta could end up in the Gulf of Mexico helping increase our rain chances along with an approaching cold front.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 75° 58°

Friday

77° / 64°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 77° 64°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 78° 65°

Sunday

75° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 70°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 30% 79° 70°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

57°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

62°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
62°

61°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

