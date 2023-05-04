COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High level cloudiness starting to move into the region this evening and will continue throughout the day on Friday. We will also be watching a weak shortwave of energy moving across the southeast bringing in just a few light showers as early as the afternoon and potentially through the early evening hours.

We start to see some clearing for Saturday with a stray shower or storm staying in the forecast. Temperatures do start to increase and warm into the low 80s over the weekend with a few upper 80s possible by Sunday.

We continue to track a few shortwaves next week which will keep a chance of showers and storms in the forecast, but the good news for now, the shower and storm activity will be mostly driven by daytime heating.

Throughout the upcoming week temperatures stay in the mid to upper 80s with a few areas climbing into the 90 degree category by Wednesday and Thursday.