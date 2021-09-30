Clouds increasing while staying dry until front arrives next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As we wrap up the week, high pressure continues to weaken as a backdoor ‘cold’ front moves in from the east bringing more cloudiness along with cooler temperatures for east Georgia. A stronger frontal boundary moves in from the west brining a better chance of showers and a few storms late Sunday into early next week.

Next week we are headed into an unsettled pattern as an upper level low moves into the southeast which will drive more shower and storm chances. Although, the rain chances aren’t high the dry weather we have seen is gone. With the high rain chances and more clouds, afternoon highs will be cooler and a little more seasonable in the extended forecast as the upper level low lifts out by late next week.

Currently two active storms in the Atlantic basin with Hurricane Sam, which remains a category 4 hurricane. As Sam continues to make the northward turn into the North Atlantic the storm will continue slowly weaken bringing rough surf to Bermuda and portions of the east coast.

Tropical Storm Victor will likely remain a tropical storm as it drifts off towards the west and north west and curving back into the Atlantic Ocean. Both of these systems will miss the United States.