Clouds lift back across the region rain slowly returns
Welcome back to mild a slow return for rain coverage.
The weekend cold front lifts back across the Texas coast; and eventually we will see enough low level moisture that the rain will return and this will be brought to you by a warm front.
Thursday a cold front dropping out of the southern Plains will interact with our warm air mass and stall out across the region.
At this time, (late week) we will begin to see better chances for coverage for rainfall by Thursday. A bit farther south for this track, unlike last week when we missed most of the action until a front swept through.
A weekend front sweeps through Saturday but it doesn't appear to clear the region completely. I'm seeing a few showers remaining south and east of Columbus.
