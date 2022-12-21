Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Clouds will linger today as temperatures stay chilly, highs will only reach the low to middle 50s. Winds will occasionally gust up to 15 mph and this will make it feel colder.

Our next front will arrive by late Thursday but ahead of it we will see a few showers, these showers will move through during the afternoon and early evening. Light rain will move along the front, it is possible that a few flurries could wrap around the back side as cold air filters in.

The big story the cold air.

Temperatures will reach the middle 50s very early Friday morning but will drop quickly once the front slide through, we will be in the upper 20s by 9 AM and into the middle 20s by midday Friday. Overnight into Saturday, we will drop into the teens.

Wind chill watch for most of the News 3 viewing area, winds chills will likely dip between +5 to -5 degrees as winds gust up to 30 mph. This watch will last through Saturday afternoon.