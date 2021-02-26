Clouds move in but rain chances remain slim

Plenty of sunshine over the last few days but that ends today. Clouds are back thanks to a stalled out front that is currently cutting the area in half. Areas north of the stationary front will experience more clouds and a stray shower this morning and into the afternoon, areas to the South will have a better chance for some sunshine. Despite the clouds and a stray shower, temperatures will stay above average with highs in the upper 60s in the North to the middle to upper 70s south of Columbus.

Rain chances this weekend will remain limited as a bulk of the rain stays north, a few stray showers will not be out of the question but most of the area will stay mostly to partly cloudy. Warm this weekend as high temperatures continue to stay above average, most of the area will make a run for 80 degrees by Sunday.