 

Clouds move in but rain chances remain slim

7 Day Forecast

Plenty of sunshine over the last few days but that ends today. Clouds are back thanks to a stalled out front that is currently cutting the area in half. Areas north of the stationary front will experience more clouds and a stray shower this morning and into the afternoon, areas to the South will have a better chance for some sunshine. Despite the clouds and a stray shower, temperatures will stay above average with highs in the upper 60s in the North to the middle to upper 70s south of Columbus.

Rain chances this weekend will remain limited as a bulk of the rain stays north, a few stray showers will not be out of the question but most of the area will stay mostly to partly cloudy. Warm this weekend as high temperatures continue to stay above average, most of the area will make a run for 80 degrees by Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 56°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 77° 56°

Saturday

80° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 80° 61°

Sunday

83° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 83° 64°

Monday

66° / 48°
Showers
Showers 69% 66° 48°

Tuesday

57° / 53°
Rain
Rain 63% 57° 53°

Wednesday

67° / 49°
Showers
Showers 57% 67° 49°

Thursday

69° / 47°
AM Showers
AM Showers 34% 69° 47°

Trending Stories