COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Weak boundary pushes through the region overnight bringing a few light showers, but the showers are gone by Monday morning as we return to more quiet conditions for the start of the week.

Remaining seasonal through the first part of the week with mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming to near 70 by midweek as we track another strong frontal boundary.

Showers and storms return to the region by Thursday afternoon/evening as a cold front will sweep through the region. Can’t rule out a few thunderstorms as this system passes.

By Friday expect cooler temperatures behind the system while we see clouds clear out. The upcoming weekend will possibly see sub-freezing readings as conditions remain quiet.