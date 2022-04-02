A fast-moving storm system will be sweeping through the region today. The system will bring rain across the north and south across the panhandle of Florida. We will be stuck with clouds only and mild readings. We call this a zonal pattern.

Late tonight we will clear and readings will cool down to the mid and upper 40s. The rest of Sunday will clear nicely, with plenty of sun and this will remain through Monday when we warm back into the lower 80s.

WEATHER AWARE: Day 4 (Tuesday AM & PM) Storm #1 (Cold front) There is a set-up for 2 rounds of severe weather, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

WEATHER AWARE: Day 5 (Wednesday PM) Storm #2 (Cold Front) There is a set-up for 1 round of severe weather by the afternoon.

The weather behind this system will be much cooler and breezy for the end of the week and throughout next weekend.