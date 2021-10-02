Clouds staying around as we trend wetter for the week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting to see more cloud cover build into the region as a frontal boundary moves closer to the southeast which will bring an unsettled pattern for the upcoming week ahead.

Mostly cloudy to overcast during the day Sunday with most of the shower activity holding off till the evening. Rainfall chances ramp up heading into the start of the week as the boundary moves in and stalls ushering in off and on showers and storms through Monday and Tuesday.

An area of low pressure aloft gets cut off from the main jet stream and will help keep us unsettled through mid week as this upper level low forces more showers and storms and finally helping to clear this system as it ejects out late Thursday or Friday. Temperatures will hovering right near 80 degrees through this unsettled period.

Once this front and low moves out we see a few lingering showers before turning drier as high pressure builds in.