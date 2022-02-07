Clouds stick around and we’ll add in a chance for a few showers today

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The weekend was nice with plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures but the clouds are back! Expect cloudy skies with a chance for a few showers and sprinkles as a disturbance moves just south of the area, not a wash out today but you will still want to have the rain gear handy. The heaviest rain should stay south of us through the day, by this evening clouds will begin to gradually decrease.

A little chilly for Tuesday morning with a few high clouds but we’ll become sunny during the afternoon. This will allow temperatures to warm up quickly into the middle to upper 50s to near 60 for most.

This week will feature a pretty calm pattern although we have a front moving in on Thursday and one on Saturday. We are not expecting any rain at the moment and our temperatures look to stay comfortable as well.