Clouds will linger today; rain moves in on Saturday

Look for clouds to increase this morning and stick around today as a cold front begins to move closer to the area. A few sprinkles or showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but the chance is low. The best chance for rain will be on Saturday morning into the afternoon as the front slides across the area, rain could be heavy at times and you may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 60s to low 70s today and on Saturday.

A few clouds will linger early Sunday morning but plenty of sunshine for the afternoon, we’ll keep the calm weather into early next week as well. By Tuesday evening clouds will begin to increase and our next system will bring us a chance of a few showers on Wednesday.