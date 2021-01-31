Cloudy and cool to start with a brief warm-up later this week

Rain showers making their exit out of the region as the low pressure system exits towards the northeast. Once this system is finally out by Sunday night, we turn colder and stay cold for several days. You’ll notice Monday will be a very cold, raw and breezy day with hardly any sunshine. The clouds break for Tuesday, which is also Groundhog Day and we also start a warming trend through the end of the week.

High pressure builds in midweek which helps that warming trend get temperatures a nose over average for Thursday before we start to watch our next system that brings in more rainfall to the Chattahoochee Valley.

A cold front arrives Friday bring some isolated showers to the region and possibly lingering over into Saturday morning. Saturday overall is dry and we are in between systems before other round of heavy rainfall moves in for Sunday accompanied by colder temperatures.