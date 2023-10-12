COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Plagued with clouds and light showers through this evening and through Friday as a gulf low continues to hang around south Georgia and Florida. Weak cold air damming in effect across northeast Georgia which has helped keep the clouds very dense.

Cold front moves through the region early Saturday with gradual clearing through the afternoon. Highs will be much warmer in the forecast with readings touching 80 until the front passes. Second half of the weekend we will see more clouds as a trough moves through on the backside of the frontal system with readings starting to drop.

First part of the week finally clears with sunny skies with just a few high level clouds. Temperatures will be well below average with 60s likely through the week with overnight lows dipping into the 40s and 50s under high pressure.

Our next storm system looks to arrive just in time for next weekend with another decent rainfall chance.