Cloudy and wet pattern persists into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Staying in this tropical and wet pattern through the end of the week and the weekend until we finally get cleared by a cold front set to arrive later next week. Anticipate off and on showers throughout the day Friday and weekend as the Remnants of Nicholas meander slowly across Louisiana.

Eventually the system falls apart completely, but we will remain in an easterly/southeasterly flow driving isolated showers and storms into the first part of next week. While this pattern remains consistent temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s, below average for this time of year.

At this time a cold front appears to clear us of this pattern Wednesday/Thursday of next week bringing relief to the soggy and wet conditions by bringing more sunshine and drier air. This front almost coincides with the official start of fall. The Autumnal Equinox officially begins Wednesday, September 22 at 3:20 PM ET.