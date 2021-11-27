Cloudy with a few light showers possible through the day Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tracking a low pressure system and frontal system that will move through the area during the day on Sunday. Expect cloudy conditions as we head into the overnight hours and staying mostly cloudy to overcast during the day Sunday with a few light showers possible. Most of the shower activity fizzles before reaching us.

To start the week, we will see cooler conditions behind the passage of the frontal boundary with clear skies returning. Winds will likely be tad on the breezy side during the afternoon Monday before subsiding heading into Tuesday. Much of the week ahead will be comfortable and seasonable with highs reaching the 70s by the end of the week. Another cold front appears to push into the area by the upcoming weekend increasing rainfall chances for the time being.