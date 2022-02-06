Cloudy with a few sprinkles likely Monday; more seasonable later this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Watching a weak area of low pressure across South Georgia that will retrograde westward increasing cloud cover across the region for the remainder of Sunday. Through the overnight period, clouds and even a few sprinkles will be possible mainly on the Georgia side of the river.

For the start of the week, clouds remain locked in across the entire region. Light showers will be hit or miss through the day on Monday, but as we go through the late afternoon and evening hours, clouds slowly break as this system moves out with the help of a weakening frontal boundary from the north.

Tuesday sees a return of sunshine with a few high level cloudiness in the morning before see full sun in the afternoon. Temperatures moderate as we go through the week with mid to low 60s on the board by Thursday.

We will see several dry frontal boundaries push through the area, but that chance of rain will hold off for this week.