Coastal storm exits as colder, clear skies invade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Staying chilly and mostly cloudy as we head overnight with some thinning of the clouds across our northwestern counties. For Saturday, temperatures dip into low 40s by the time you wake up with clouds remaining through the morning hours. Turning partly sunny through the afternoon and evening as the low pressure system pulls out.

Sunday we will see more sunny skies with winds tapering off as high pressure builds in for the start of next week. For the week ahead, sunny conditions will prevail with temperatures returning more seasonable through midweek.

Clouds increase through the day Wednesday into Thursday ahead of another cold front that will bring a few showers back to the two-state region. Behind this frontal system, cooler air will arrive in time for the upcoming weekend.