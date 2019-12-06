Cold air and clouds on Saturday, some sun Sunday morning

It’s going to be a great night for our Broadway holiday and tree lighting festival. The forecast for tonight will be perfect for the next few hours in our first alert forecast.

We will continue to see this week call front drift through the region and we were still may have a return of light showers as the physical front brakes a part later this evening and after midnight.

Tomorrow expect nothing more than low 60s after waking up with upper 40s and our forecast will remain cloudy to mostly cloudy, meaning a few breaks or sunshine here or there. Come Sunday we can expect clear skies early and afternoon clouds returning ahead of our next storm system.

This storm system has much more colder air associated with it, as it gets better organized across the Rockies. As it moves across the southern Plains we have to watch out for the possibility of winter weather across portions of Tennessee north Alabama and North East Georgia.

For us we will have considerable warming ahead of this on Tuesday into possibly lower 70s but a wedge of colder air in northeast Georgia needs to be watched late Tuesday night and Wednesday early for travel north of Atlanta.

Much colder air will be in place for the middle of next week, so we need to watch closely for our next system.

