Cold air returning!

A few showers with some heavy at times will continue through the remainder of the evening and part of the nighttime hours. But the bigger story will be the colder air and breezy conditions behind this front.

The cold front will move through just before daybreak on Sunday morning and that will keep temperatures from warming up a whole lot through the day, but clouds will start to thin out and the winds will kick up out of the northwest. Some gusts would reach 20 mph with the higher gusts.

Come Monday morning temperatures will drop below freezing for the first time since earlier this month. While sunny and breezy afternoon highs will struggle to warm out of the 40s for several days as high pressure holds firm.

Later in the week is when we see a slow warm up with another chance of rain on Friday as another frontal system moves in.