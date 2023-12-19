COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’re seeing temperatures this morning fall to near freezing just as daybreak approaches with wind chill values slightly cooler with a light breeze out of the north. Staying quite chilly through much of the day under sunny skies.

Much of the afternoon will see temperatures in the 40s with a northwest gust of 15 mph, making it feel a little more chillier. Highs top out around 50 very briefly late this afternoon.

Heading towards the midweek, more clouds will start to funnel into the southeast along with warming temperatures. By the end of the week temperatures rebound to near 60, which is right on par for average for this time of year. The Winter Solstice officially arrives on Thursday.

More rain showers arrive on the weekend which will be the fifth weekend in a row for some kind of measurable rainfall. Showers last through Christmas Day with overcast skies and damp conditions.