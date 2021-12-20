Cold and rainy for Tuesday, then warming up for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Overcast day across the two-state region as rain showers move in late tonight as weak gulf low traverses across the northern gulf.

Tuesday will be a cold, raw, rainy day as the low plagues the southeast with cloud cover and showers. The rain looks to break Tuesday evening as the low pushes eastward; however, we will be left with very chilly temperatures with lows dipping into the 30s. Near freezing temperatures by the time you wake up Thursday morning but high pressure builds in helping us to warm up ahead of Christmas.

Christmas Eve will remain dry with above average temperatures and Christmas Day will see very toasty temperatures with readings pushing into the low 70s with a little more cloud cover as a weak boundary tries to slide in from the north.