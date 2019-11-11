COLD BLAST: Temperatures falling throughout the day Tuesday

Don’t get used to the 70s we saw Monday afternoon, because a strong cold front will bring the coldest air of the season so far to the region tomorrow.

Temperatures will be the warmest overnight while the rain begins to move in. Once most of the rain finally moves out, temperatures will start to plummet throughout the remainder of the day.

By Wednesday morning temperatures will be below freezing (wind chill values in the 20s) for a good majority of the area with areas to the north seeing upper 20s and possible wind chill values in the teens.

Thursday we rebound a little; however, another cold front moves through with an attached area of low pressure coming out of the Gulf will provide a small chance of rain late overnight into early Friday morning to areas south of Columbus.