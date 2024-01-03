COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s another cold morning with readings dipping into the upper 20s under clear skies; however, the day ahead will be cold and unfortunately wet as we turn towards the afternoon.

Showers move in just after the lunch hour across the region with a steady stream of moisture that will last through the evening. But it will be a cold, miserable rain today. The good news, the showers will not last long as this fast moving system clears by tonight.

Ending the week drier with more sun and closer to seasonal temperatures in the mid 50s. However, we are tracking several more systems and the next one will arrive late Friday into your Saturday morning. The weekend starts off wet with a few rumbles of thunder. Timing with this system wants to move it out quickly with Sunday looking dry.

Another system and likely the more potent of the three we are tracking will arrive late Monday into Tuesday morning. Storm Prediction Center is already watching for severe potential to set up across the Florida panhandle. We will likely see that get stretched northward over the coming days.