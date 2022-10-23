COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Temperatures slightly warmer for Monday and the start of the week, but we’re tracking changes in your forecast by the way of a cold front that arrives late Tuesday

By Tuesday our quiet weather pattern shifts as we focus on an approaching cold front that arrives late Tuesday and into the overnight Wednesday. There could be potential for a few strong storms out towards our west across Mississippi and west Alabama. A marginal risk does skirt some of our east Alabama counties, but at this time the threat remains very low.

Frontal boundary should clear the News 3 viewing area by mid morning Wednesday as clouds clears out. Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the frontal boundary with morning lows dropping to the 40s with afternoon highs again in the mid to upper 70s.

End the week rather quiet with seasonable conditions; however, the upcoming weekend is trending unsettled as we track a cut-off low that will give us many chances for some showers to help the dry conditions.