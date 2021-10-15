Cold front brings few showers by Saturday morning then fall finally arrives

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We are finally on track to see fall-like weather in this forecast as a cold front pushes through the region early Saturday morning with just a few light showers. Then we turn sharply cooler with temperatures tumbling into the upper 40s by Sunday morning.

With high pressure in place after the frontal passage we will see the cooler temperatures stick around for the upcoming week with afternoon highs in the upper 70s, which is right on par with our average highs for mid October. We will see sunny and dry conditions through the week until another cold front arrives by Friday bringing another shot of showers and a few storms.

