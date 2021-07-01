Cold front moves in Friday, Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the central Atlantic

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The forecast today will be very similar to Wednesday, warm and muggy with a chance for isolated showers and storms. The best chance will be during the afternoon to early evening with brief downpours possible, by sunset we should see showers dissipating.

A cold front will move through late Friday morning into the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will be possible as temperatures stay in the middle 80s. A few showers will linger into early Saturday morning, clouds should decrease by the late morning. 4th of July will be gorgeous with a mixture of sun and clouds, temperatures staying slightly below normal.

Tracking the Tropics:
We now have Tropical Storm Elsa in the central Atlantic, this is the earliest E name to form. Elsa will continue to track to the west over the next couple of days as a tropical storm and could impact the Gulf of Mexico by the middle to end of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories