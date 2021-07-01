Cold front moves in Friday, Tropical Storm Elsa forms in the central Atlantic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The forecast today will be very similar to Wednesday, warm and muggy with a chance for isolated showers and storms. The best chance will be during the afternoon to early evening with brief downpours possible, by sunset we should see showers dissipating.

A cold front will move through late Friday morning into the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will be possible as temperatures stay in the middle 80s. A few showers will linger into early Saturday morning, clouds should decrease by the late morning. 4th of July will be gorgeous with a mixture of sun and clouds, temperatures staying slightly below normal.

Tracking the Tropics:

We now have Tropical Storm Elsa in the central Atlantic, this is the earliest E name to form. Elsa will continue to track to the west over the next couple of days as a tropical storm and could impact the Gulf of Mexico by the middle to end of next week.