Cold front moves in Saturday morning; a few showers possible but the cooler temperatures will be the big story

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Today will be the last day that we’ll see high temperatures in the middle 80s, a cold front will begin to advance across the News 3 viewing area Saturday morning bringing cooler temperatures with it.

Expect more sun and a few high clouds ahead of the front this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the middle 80s, staying mild and comfortable overnight as we dip into the middle 60s.

The cold front will begin to move across the area Saturday morning, a broken line of showers will be possible but rainfall totals will remain light. Becoming breezy Saturday afternoon as the front quickly moves to the east, cooler temperatures will begin to settle as clouds clear so expect highs in the middle 70s.

Becoming chilly overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with lows in the upper 40s, plenty of sunshine on Sunday afternoon but only reaching the low 70s.

Staying dry, sunny and seasonable as we begin the work week. This trend will continue through the middle to end of next week.