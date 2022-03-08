COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Monday’s cold front has passed, temperatures are slightly cooler and we have a bit of break in the rain but more showers will be in the forecast as the front stalls just to our east. Isolated showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible this afternoon but the widespread, heavy rain will remain just to our north and west from Birmingham to Atlanta.

Our next front will push through Wednesday morning with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may contain gusty winds and heavy rain and this may make the morning commute a little tricky so you’ll need to add in a little extra time while heading to work and school. Showers and storms should exit the area by midday Wednesday but a few stray showers are not out of the question.

A stronger cold front will pass through Friday into Saturday, expect temperatures to go from the 70s on Friday to the upper 40s on Saturday.