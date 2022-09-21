Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)– Watch out for areas of dense fog on your morning commute, we’ll see improvements by mid-morning. Sunshine continues today as high pressure remains dominate, expect high temperatures to reach the low to middle 90s this afternoon.

Fall begins Thursday night at 9:40 EDT and we’ll begin to feel like it on Friday. First, Thursday will remain hot and sunny with highs in the low to middle 90s but a cold front will begin to advance from north to south during the afternoon. A few showers will be possible along this front late Thursday into early Friday morning, slightly drier and cooler air will begin to filter in. This front will drop temperatures to the middle 80s on Friday to more seasonable by the weekend.

Tracking the tropics:

Fiona is now a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds at 130 mph. Fiona will continue to track north and curve out to sea later today through Thursday, staying just west of Bermuda. Still watching several areas in the Atlantic but the one of main concern is just to the east of the Windward Islands, this area of thunderstorms has a high chance of development over the next 24 hours to 5 days. This will continue to track to the west through the Caribbean and possibly move into the Gulf of Mexico by late next week. Too early for any specifics on track and intensity but if you have interest from Texas to Florida you’ll want to stay tuned over the next week or so.