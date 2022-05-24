COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining unsettled through the midweek as a stalled frontal boundary will hang up and meander around the southeast through the day Wednesday bringing more isolated showers and storms. Temperatures remain in the mid to low 80s.

Cold front arrives Thursday with scattered showers and storms as a squall line moves through. This frontal boundary will bring a weather pattern change just in time for the holiday weekend.

Mostly sunny and dry for Friday and the weekend as temperatures dip just below average, but that won’t last long as temperatures quickly rebound along with the humidity during the weekend. 90s return by Memorial Day with a stray shower or storm moving back into the forecast by Tuesday.