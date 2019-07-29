Cold front to stall out; will help increase rain chances

Just a few showers and storms across the area today with increasing humidity levels. This will be the general trend this week with rain chances ramping up as we get later towards the end of the week.

As a cold front moves into the southeast the front will start to stall out just north of Alabama and Georgia. This will help moisten up the atmosphere for more showers and storms later in the week. We’re also going to watch the mercury rise back into the middle 90s across a good portion of the region as well. With the mid 90s back the heat index will be teetering near that triple digit mark once again as we start August.

Temperatures will be near average to 2-3 degrees above average.