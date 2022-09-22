COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —Another hot, above average day with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s but changes are on the way. A cold front will swing through later this afternoon and evening, an isolated shower/storm will be possible along and ahead of the front, widespread rain not expected.



Behind the front, cooler and drier air moves in with highs in the 80s and plenty of sunshine through the first half of the weekend. A second front will move in late Sunday into Monday, a few showers will be possible along and ahead of the front. Cooler with more sun by the middle of next week.

Tracking the tropics:

Hurricane Fiona continues as a category 4 hurricane with wind speeds currently reaching 130 mph. As this storm moves away from the Bahamas, it is expected to move northward and curve back out toward the Atlantic before it decreases in strength. We are also keeping an eye on the West Atlantic where I-98-L is gaining strength near the coast of South America. This storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico by next week.