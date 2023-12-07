COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting the day off cold and frosty with widespread temperatures below freezing with some areas dipping into the 20s under clear skies.

Through the afternoon, staying sunny and less breezy as high pressure is built in overhead. Temperatures will warm to near 60, so becoming more seasonal in the forecast as the warm up begins and lasts through the weekend.

High pressure is squeezed out as a strong cold front moves across the central plains today and tomorrow causing thunderstorms and the potential for some severe storms to our west across Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Front arrives over the weekend for us with a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday. The bulk of the rain will move through along the frontal axis early Sunday.

Expect a colder forecast for the start of next week as the front brings in more cold Canadian air. Highs will be in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.