The forecast remains dry until we see a dramatic change in the weather patterns. I’m not talking about this weekend’s storm system, with only a few showers but it may not change until mid-December.

We will see patchy frost coming up on your Tuesday morning but the daytime high readings will warm up into the lower to mid-70s.

The next cold front sweeps through late Sunday through next Monday and it appears to weaken, with very limited chances for measurable rainfall.