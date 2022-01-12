Cold mornings and seasonable afternoons as we round out the week; Rain returns Saturday evening

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Mornings will remain cold and afternoons will remain seasonable as we round out the work week. High pressure continues to influence our forecast so despite increasing clouds this afternoon, we’ll stay dry. Sun and high clouds for Thursday and Friday, temperatures will warm up to near 60 for some.

A low will move just south of the area on Saturday evening, this will bring us our next chance for rain by Saturday night into Sunday. The warmest we’ll be on Sunday will likely be early Sunday morning and then temperatures will fall through the morning as cold air moves into the area.

You’ll likely hear a little chatter of possible winter weather with this system but be warned, as of now our system still remains off the west coast and still multiple days away. In order for winter weather to happen across the south, a lot of atmospheric conditions have to come together. The best chance for any winter weather will be well north of the area, mainly confined to the north Georgia Mountains and down to the Atlanta suburbs