COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Whew! What a COLD start to our Thursday with 30s and a few locations in the upper 20s. Good news, temperatures will quickly warm up by the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. Not as cold tonight but still dropping down into the upper 30s, which is still below average.

The warming trend begins Friday afternoon with highs in the 70s, by Sunday we will be nearing 80 with plenty of sunshine.

Our next chance for rain comes by the middle of next week as another front looks to sweep across the area.