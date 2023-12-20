COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold and frosty start to your Wednesday with readings in the 20s and 30s across the region. A mix of sun and clouds later this afternoon while high temperatures remain below average in the low 50s.

High pressure will continue to keep us dry and stable through the end of the week. However, clouds will come and go throughout the short-term as temperatures warm each and every afternoon ahead of our next system that will arrive in time for Christmas.

At the moment, the weekend is trending drier in the forecast under mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s for a very pleasant second to last weekend of 2023.

However our next system arrives late Sunday (Christmas Eve) into Christmas Day with scattered showers. Staying unsettled through the first part of the upcoming week with showers until a front passes through early Wednesday.

Behind this system we will see more stable and cooler air as we wrap up the year.