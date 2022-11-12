COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold front currently moving through the two-state region bringing cooler temperatures with it. Temperatures this evening and tonight will steadily drop off consistently until bottoming out in the mid 30s by Sunday morning.

A cold start to the day with breezy conditions Sunday; however, the sun will be out as temperatures struggle to climb to the mid 50s. Not much changing for Monday, maybe slightly cooler with a few more high level clouds as we transition back towards a wet pattern for the rest of the week.

Our next system arrives late Monday and into Tuesday morning with a steady cool rain expected for a good portion of the day. This system clears for midweek; with some model discrepancy for rainfall chances late in the week.

Temperatures through the forecast period will be below average with readings in the 50s. Morning lows will also be below average with readings varying from the mid 50s to the mid 40s.