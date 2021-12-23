Cold start as we see readings climb heading into Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure will be the dominate feature in our forecast as we wrap up the week and head into Christmas.

After a chilly start to your Thursday, the southeastern high will keep us dry and warm as temperatures continue to trend upward with readings in the 60s by the afternoon. Our warming trend continues in Christmas Eve where we will see warmer temperatures by the afternoon as we remain dry thanks to the high pressure.

Christmas Day temperatures warm even more with readings climbing into the mid 70s while the high pressure breaks down a little to help let a few clouds filter into the region.

Temperatures stay warm in the mid to low 70s through the remainder of the weekend and the first part of the coming week. A few showers move their way back into the forecast by Tuesday after staying dry for little more than a week.