Cold start to the week but spring-like conditions return along with a severe weather threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Now that we are on the backside of a frontal passage, temperatures drop into the upper 20s with plenty of sunny skies Monday. We remain cool through Valentine’s Day afternoon as a weak boundary pushes through, but a warm up is quickly on the way for the rest of the week.

Brief cool spell doesn’t last long as weak high pressure builds across the southeast with temperatures moderating to seasonable readings by Tuesday afternoon and spring-like conditions return Wednesday and Thursday as the mercury climbs into the 70s. With warm temperatures and a strong frontal boundary approaching from the west means a severe weather threat looms as we close out the week.

A more dynamic storm system arrives Thursday evening into Friday morning with strong to severe storms possible. We are already Weather Aware for your Thursday as parts of the southeast will see some very rough conditions before it moves into our region. Beyond this system, we seem to see a few dry days before return moisture moves back in.