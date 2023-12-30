COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A very chilly Saturday as temperatures remained well below average with highs climbing into the low 50s. Tonight clear skies will help temperatures to dip below freezing with areas of frost likely across the region.

For the remainder of the weekend, after a very cold start temperatures will be more seasonal and closer to average readings with highs near 60 under sunny skies. High level clouds build in during the late evening ahead of a weak front that will arrive on New Year’s Day.

Monday’s rain chances have disappeared in the forecast as the front continues to weaken, but it will help usher in more cold air with below average readings. However another quick moving system arrives midweek with another brush with some late evening showers.

A better chance of rain arrives next weekend with scattered showers while temperatures remaining in the 30s throughout the mornings with afternoon highs in the mid 50s through the forecast period.