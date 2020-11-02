Cold start with afternoon sun; tropics remain active with Hurricane Eta

Starting off the work week cold this morning with temperatures we haven’t seen since April after a cold front moved through the region Sunday night. High pressure continues to build in behind this frontal boundary keeping us quiet and sunny through the next several days. Temperatures will see a gradual warming trend each day, but staying dry and quiet with high pressure holding on.

Mid to late week we start to see a return flow from the Atlantic Ocean which will help usher in more cloud coverage for Thursday and Friday; however, temperatures will remain seasonable and enjoyable. For this upcoming weekend, a few light showers work their way into the area.

Hurricane Eta reached category 1 hurricane status early Monday morning with a landfall projected as a category 2 hurricane along the Nicaraguan coast.